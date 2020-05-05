Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $28.64 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,764 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.64% of Nielsen worth $28,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,011 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,562,000 after purchasing an additional 374,943 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after buying an additional 3,792,233 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,622,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,931,000 after buying an additional 602,290 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

