Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $30.68 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,277 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of J M Smucker worth $30,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

