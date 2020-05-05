Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $30.99 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,521 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $30,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,542.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,852,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

