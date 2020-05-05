Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.18 Million Stock Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 144.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,671 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.07% of Mantech International worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair began coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

MANT stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

