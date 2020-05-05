Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.71 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $31,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.60.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

