Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.78 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,692 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 3.57% of Perficient worth $31,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $7,809,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Perficient from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 4,943 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $211,758.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,195.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.