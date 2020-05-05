Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $33.74 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $33,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,466,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

NYSE:CB opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.01. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

