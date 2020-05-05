Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.39 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,626 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Church & Dwight worth $34,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

NYSE:CHD opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

