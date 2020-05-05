Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269,066 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $34,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,620,892 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $82.78. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

