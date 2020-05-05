Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.76 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,468 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $34,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NYSE WFC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

