Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $36.40 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $36,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $322.56 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.23 and a 200 day moving average of $346.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

