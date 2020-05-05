Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $36.77 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of DexCom worth $36,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $352.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $352.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

