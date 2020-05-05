Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $37.29 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 521.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,827 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $37,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.41.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

