Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 281,412 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $37,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.