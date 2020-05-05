Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

