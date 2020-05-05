Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457,004 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 5.21% of Buckle worth $35,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $12,787,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $10,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Buckle by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE BKE opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $708.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.