Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 266,654 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.35% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

