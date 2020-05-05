Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 56,749 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,749 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $35,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

