Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 98,834 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,834 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after buying an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

