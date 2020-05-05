Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558,765 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 4.13% of Benchmark Electronics worth $30,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of BHE opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.