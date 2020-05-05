Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,147 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 106,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

