Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,227 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $132,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 339,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Facebook by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 79,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Facebook by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 145,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.