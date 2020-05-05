Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1,376.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,765,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.52% of Investors Bancorp worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after buying an additional 385,046 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,336,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,660,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

