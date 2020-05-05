Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $187.92 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.