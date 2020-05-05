Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 2.22% of Safety Insurance Group worth $29,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,390,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,957,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 17,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,518.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

