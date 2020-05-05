Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,074 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Home Depot worth $151,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.