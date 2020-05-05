Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 110,605 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,605 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 2.44% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $25,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ABG stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $107.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

