Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,836 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.73% of Cohen & Steers worth $37,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 29.33%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

