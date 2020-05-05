Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 216,204 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 216,204 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $38,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

Shares of MU stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.