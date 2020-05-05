Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 24,448 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $35,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.46.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

