Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,553 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Public Storage worth $36,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $181.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.47. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

