Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 45,981 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.34% of Cna Financial worth $28,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Cna Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 203,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Cna Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 138,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 49,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of CNA opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.28). Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

