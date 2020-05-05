Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 65,464 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,464 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of EPAM Systems worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

