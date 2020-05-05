Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 773,285 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 773,285 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.96% of Xerox worth $38,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE XRX opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

