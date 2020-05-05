Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 781,862 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781,862 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after acquiring an additional 595,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after acquiring an additional 594,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,980,000 after acquiring an additional 412,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of DFS opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.