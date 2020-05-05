Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 79,205 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79,205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

