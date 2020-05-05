Robert Frati Sells 33,623 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Slack stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,733,333. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Get Slack alerts:

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $277,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 680.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 117,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 88.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.