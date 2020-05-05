Robert Kaiden Sells 10,530 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 19,187,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,996,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after acquiring an additional 195,594 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

