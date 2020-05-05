Robert R. Grusky Sells 705 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $109,310.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $7.90 on Tuesday, reaching $157.30. 138,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,274. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.28.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,224,000 after purchasing an additional 589,773 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.