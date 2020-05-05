Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,699 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

NFLX stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.68. 6,281,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,320. The company has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.78 and its 200 day moving average is $341.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

