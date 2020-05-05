Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 111.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2,575.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 162,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 156,858 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 34,024 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DVYE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

