Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 403.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 1,597,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

