Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,664,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 7,302,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577,869. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

