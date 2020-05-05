Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of MAG Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 242.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,561. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

