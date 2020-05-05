Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 413.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,785 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWF. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,539,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth $457,545,000.

Shares of ACWF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

