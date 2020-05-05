Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after acquiring an additional 285,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.32. 1,722,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

