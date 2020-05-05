Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,234 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,459,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663,184. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

