Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $4,023,600.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $4,023,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.49. 9,637,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,884,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.48 and a beta of 1.96. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

