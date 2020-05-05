Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

ROKU stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -239.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,653,111. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Roku by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Roku by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

