Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $103,689,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,619,000 after buying an additional 233,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after buying an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $345.87. 570,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,285. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.29.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

